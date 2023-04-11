US Dollar Depreciating Since October 2022 But Remains Stronger Than Levels From 2000 - IMF

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) The US Dollar has depreciated since October 2022 but it remains stronger than the levels seen in 2000, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in its updated World Economic Outlook report on Tuesday.

"The US dollar has depreciated in real terms since October 2022 - by 6 percent on a trade-weighted basis - but remains stronger than it has been since 2000," the report said.

Foreign exchange interventions may be suitable on a temporary basis if Currency changes raise financial stability risks, the report also said.

Emerging market economies should let their currencies adjust as much as possible to further US monetary policy tightening, the report added.