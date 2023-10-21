U.S. dollar loses amid bets on dovish Fed

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) The U.S. Dollar lost in late trading on Friday, as the U.S. Treasury yields declined and investors bet on the Federal Reserve's dovish interest rates policy.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, decreased 0.08 percent to 106.1649 in late trading.

Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic on Friday said he doesn't envision interest rate cuts happening until well into 2024.

"I would say late 2024," Bostic replied when asked for a time frame when the first decrease could come.

He also cautioned that the road back to acceptable levels of inflation could be a long one.

"There's still a lot of momentum in the economy. My outlook says that inflation is going to come down but it's not going to fall off a cliff."

At the economic level, no relevant data was released on Friday and the focus shifted to the Israel and Palestine conflict which could benefit the U.S. dollar as a safe-haven asset.

In late New York trading, the euro rose to 1.0592 U.S. Dollars from 1.0583 U.S. dollars in the previous session, and the British pound was up to 1.2158 U.S. dollars from 1.2145 U.S. dollars.