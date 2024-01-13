Open Menu

U.S. Dollar Ticks Up

January 13, 2024

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) The U.S. Dollar rose in late trading on Friday.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, went up 0.11 percent to 102.405 at 3:00 p.m. (2000 GMT).

