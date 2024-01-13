U.S. Dollar Ticks Up
Muhammad Irfan Published January 13, 2024 | 01:20 PM
Recent Stories
Josh Clarkson ruled out of T20I series against Pakistan
PML-N introduces eight new candidates for NA seats
ECP will allot electoral symbols to contesting candidates today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 January 2024
El Nino could make 2024 hotter than record 2023
National polio immunization campaign concludes
Russian inflation unexpectedly slows in December
Three die as fire erupts in house
Dozens die in Israeli strikes on central and southern Gaza
Blinken meets senior Chinese official
Five declared criminals apprehended by Attock Police
More Stories From World
-
Saudi Ambassador to Morocco meets with Jordanian Counterpart10 minutes ago
-
Mahd World Football Championship to kick off tomorrow in Jeddah10 minutes ago
-
10 volumes of "The Development History of Marxism" published20 minutes ago
-
Another winter storm, extreme cold spreading across parts of Canada20 minutes ago
-
18 dead, 35 injured in Colombian highway landslide20 minutes ago
-
U.S. agricultural futures fall20 minutes ago
-
China's coastal bulk freight index up in December30 minutes ago
-
China renews yellow alert for thick fog40 minutes ago
-
6 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Australia's Sydney40 minutes ago
-
5.0-magnitude quake hits Fiji Islands Region --40 minutes ago
-
Taiwan votes in key election under Chinese threats50 minutes ago
-
Cambodia's garment, footwear, travel goods exports down 12 pct in 202350 minutes ago