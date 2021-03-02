UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Dollar To Remain In Circulation In Russia - Upper House Speaker

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 47 seconds ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 08:10 AM

US Dollar to Remain in Circulation in Russia - Upper House Speaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) The US Dollar will remain in circulation in Russia but it is necessary to reduce the dependence of the Russian economy on it, Russian upper house speaker, Valentina Matviyenko, told Sputnik.

"The dollar, of course, will not disappear anywhere, it is there and will remain in circulation, but it is certainly necessary to reduce the dependence of our economy on any one currency, which is what's being done," Matviyenko said.

Last week, the Russian Finance Ministry said it had reduced the shares of the US dollar and the euro in the normative Currency structure of the National Wealth Fund (NWF).

Related Topics

Dollar Russia Euro

Recent Stories

UAE participates in meeting of Arab League Council

7 hours ago

UAE to chair AL&#039;s Permanent Committee for Leg ..

7 hours ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Israeli Pre ..

8 hours ago

Vaccine will not keep people safe, basic public he ..

8 hours ago

Ministry of Education, Australian Dental Council s ..

9 hours ago

Swiss diagnostic service provider Unilabs expands ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.