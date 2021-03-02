US Dollar to Remain in Circulation in Russia - Upper House Speaker

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) The US Dollar will remain in circulation in Russia but it is necessary to reduce the dependence of the Russian economy on it, Russian upper house speaker, Valentina Matviyenko, told Sputnik.

"The dollar, of course, will not disappear anywhere, it is there and will remain in circulation, but it is certainly necessary to reduce the dependence of our economy on any one currency, which is what's being done," Matviyenko said.

Last week, the Russian Finance Ministry said it had reduced the shares of the US dollar and the euro in the normative Currency structure of the National Wealth Fund (NWF).