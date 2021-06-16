UrduPoint.com
US Domestic Anti-Terror Strategy Fails To Halt Targeting Of Muslims - ACLU

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 12:31 AM

The Biden administration's strategy against domestic terrorism, unveiled in a report earlier on Tuesday, fails to address a litany of abuses against Blacks, other minorities and especially against American Muslims, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2021) The Biden administration's strategy against domestic terrorism, unveiled in a report earlier on Tuesday, fails to address a litany of abuses against Blacks, other minorities and especially against American Muslims, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) said.

"This new strategy fails to rein in abusive counterterrorism tools that result in unfair and unjustified surveillance and targeting of Black and Brown people, particularly Muslims," an ACLU press release said on Tuesday.

The strategy lacks safeguards against biased profiling, overbroad law enforcement information sharing, and other measures that harm free expression and equal protection, including of the very communities that white supremacists target, the release said.

The "National Strategy for Countering Domestic Terrorism" unveiled by the Justice Department followed an in-depth review of violent extremism ordered by President Joe Biden on his first day in office.

The strategy outlined in a 32-page report focuses on racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists, principally those who promote the superiority of the white race, and associated militia as potentially lethal threats.

To combat the threat, the report recommends expanded information-sharing between US government agencies, technology companies as well as other nations.

The report also authorizes the Department of Homeland Security to allocate more than $77 million to state, local, tribal and territorial partners to address to the threat.

