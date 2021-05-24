US Domestic Summer Travel on Track to Match Pre-Pandemic Levels - Poll

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) Over 60% of US residents are planning to travel within the country at least once between June and September, which is similar to the share of those who usually did so before the COVID-19 pandemic, a new survey revealed.

According to the survey by Morning Consult, 63% of respondents said they had traveled domestically during an average pre-pandemic summer, while 64% of respondents said they were planning to make at least one domestic trip this summer.

As for taking multiple domestic trips, 23% of respondents said they had such plans for this summer, compared to 31% who usually made multiple summer trips in the past.

The poll also found that 16% of US adults were planning at least one trip outside the country between June and September, compared to 21% who used to travel internationally at least once during an average summer.

The COVID-19 pandemic also had an impact on the generational gap with regard to international and domestic travel. The youngest adults, or so-called millennials, appeared slightly more likely than they were in previous years to travel domestically and outside the United States than their older peers.

The poll was conducted from May 4 to 6 among 2,200 US adults.