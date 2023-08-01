US Donates $100,000 to Canadian Communities for Wildfire Relief Efforts - Embassy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2023) The United States has donated $100,000 in relief aid to the Canadian communities affected by the ongoing wildfires, the US embassy in Ottawa said on Tuesday.

"Today, the U.S. Government, through the U.S. Agency for International Development, donated $100,000 (USD) to ADRA International. This funding will support relief, recovery, risk reduction, and resilience efforts for communities affected by wildland fires in Canada, with a specific focus on the most vulnerable populations," the embassy said in a statement.

Since the beginning of Canada's wildfire season, the US has dispatched 2,600 firefighters and material assistance to assist its northern neighbor in in mitigating fires.

As of July 31, there were 1,032 active wildfires across Canada, with 653 of them being out of control, according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre. A total of 13 million hectares of forest land have been destroyed by fire since the beginning of the year.