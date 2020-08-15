UrduPoint.com
US Donates $250,000 Worth Of Personal Protective Equipment To Ukraine To Battle COVID-19

Sat 15th August 2020

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2020) The US authorities have delivered $250,000 worth of personal protective equipment against the coronavirus to the Ukrainian law enforcement agency as part of Washington's international technical assistance, the US embassy in Kiev said on Saturday.

"As part of our international technical assistance, the U.S. Embassy's International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs office donated approximately $250,000 worth of personal protective equipment against COVID-19 to our Ukrainian partners at the National Police, State Border Guard Service, and the State Customs Service," the embassy wrote on Facebook.

Ukraine has confirmed so far more than 89,700 cases of the coronavirus infection, including 2,044 fatalities and as many as 47,430 recoveries. In a bid to curb the virus, the authorities have extended nationwide quarantine until August 31, with the country being now divided into green, yellow, orange and red epidemiological zones, depending on the level of risk of spreading of the infection.

