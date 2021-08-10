UrduPoint.com

US Donates $50Mln To Myanmar, $5Mln In COVID-19 Assistance To Thailand - State Dept.

US Donates $50Mln to Myanmar, $5Mln in COVID-19 Assistance to Thailand - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2021) The US is set to donate $50 million in humanitarian aid for Myanmar and $5 million to fight the coronavirus pandemic in Thailand, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Tuesday.

"Today, during an official visit to Thailand, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield announced that the United States is providing more than $50 million in critical humanitarian assistance to the people of Burma [Myanmar], including those forced to flee violence and persecution," Price said in a statement. "In addition, Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield announced $5 million in aid to help Thailand fight COVID-19."

The humanitarian aid for Myanmar is necessary to provide emergency food assistance, essential healthcare, water and hygiene services to over 700,000 Myanmar people who have either fled or been displaced from their homes in the aftermath of the February 1 coup, the statement said.

The COVID-19 assistance to Thailand will strengthen the vaccine supply chain for the benefit of the most vulnerable social groups in the country, Price noted in the statement.

On February 1, the Myanmar military overthrew the civilian government and declared a year-long state of emergency. The coup triggered mass protests, which were quashed with deadly violence, resulting in the death of over 700 people. Additionally, about 3,000 protesters were detained, according to rights activists.

Thailand was hit by a third wave of coronavirus in April, driven by more transmissible Alpha and Delta variants. As of today, the country has nearly 780,000 cases and 6,300 deaths while only 6 percent of its population have been fully vaccinated, according to Johns Hopkins University.

