US Donates 5Mln Doses Of J&J Vaccine To Africa For Continent-Wide Distribution - Blinken

Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2022 | 05:40 AM

US Donates 5Mln Doses of J&J Vaccine to Africa for Continent-Wide Distribution - Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) The Biden administration donated to Africa an additional five million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for the novel coronavirus, which are currently being distributed to countries across the continent, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

"I also announced the US government is making a direct donation of 5 million doses of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine to the African Vaccine Acquisition Trust (AVAT), the African Union's vaccine procurement and distribution effort," Blinken said in a press release on Monday following a meeting with global partners to bolster coordination to combat the disease.

The United States has donated to Africa more than 155 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, Blinken said.

Blinken said he hosted a meeting with foreign ministers and leaders of international organizations, including the World Health Organization, to discuss an enhanced global action plan to combat the novel coronavirus and other global health threats.

The United States and its global partners discussed ways to improve the administration of vaccines, to secure vaccine supply chains, to address misinformation, and to support health workers, Blinken said.

Germany, France, Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea, India, the European Commission, African Union, and others, participated in the meeting.

