US Donates Half Million Coronavirus Vaccine Doses To Kosovo - Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) The Biden administration is providing Kosovo with half a million doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on Friday.

"Today the United States donated the first tranche of 500,000 Pfizer doses to Kosovo, bringing it 20 percent closer to reaching its vaccination goal," Blinken said via Twitter.

The vaccine doses were delivered through the so-called COVAX mechanism, the Blinken added.

"[T]his gift represents the shared values and unwavering bonds between our people. Together we can defeat COVID-19," Blinken said.

COVAX stands for COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access and is a worldwide initiative for equitable access to coronavirus vaccines. COVAX is directed by the Vaccine Alliance Gavi, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations and the World Health Organization.

