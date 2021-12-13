UrduPoint.com

US' Donfried Plans To Meet With Russia's Ryabkov On Wednesday - Source

Muhammad Irfan 43 seconds ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 01:40 PM

US Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried will meet with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov on Wednesday in Moscow, a source told Sputnik on Monday

"The meeting with Ryabkov will take place. It is planned for Wednesday," the source said.

