US Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried will meet with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov on Wednesday in Moscow, a source told Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2021) US Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried will meet with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov on Wednesday in Moscow, a source told Sputnik on Monday.

"The meeting with Ryabkov will take place. It is planned for Wednesday," the source said.