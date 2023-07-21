US Doubles Domestic Production of 155mm Artillery Munitions - Former Pentagon Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) The United States has doubled the domestic production of 155mm artillery shells and will triple it over the course of the next 12 to 18 months, former Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl said during an event hosted by the Aspen Institute.

"(W)e have already doubled the domestic production of 155-millimeter ammunition. We will double and triple it over the course of the next 12 to 18 months," Kahl said on Thursday.

Kahl pointed out that the United States over multiple administrations has overinvested in platforms and systems and underinvested in munitions production.

"It's also the case that the Ukrainians are spending artillery munitions at a rate that our services would never intend to expand, you know, 90,000 rounds of 155-millimeter ammunition a month in steady state conditions, and when you go on the counteroffensive that goes up to three acts, it's just not a scenario that we planned against and were resourced against," Kahl added.

Earlier in July, the United States announced its decision to send cluster munitions to Ukraine so as not to reduce the supply of artillery shells to Kiev while US industry ramps up output against the backdrop of low stockpiles among NATO members.