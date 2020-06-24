US Doubles Reward for Information Leading to Location of IS Leader - State Dept

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) The United States is raising its reward from $5 million to $10 million for information about the whereabouts of the Islamic State (IS, banned in Russia) terrorist group's leader Amir Muhammad Sa'id Abdal-Rahman al-Mawla, the US State Department announced on Wednesday.

"The US Department of State's Rewards for Justice Program is increasing its reward - now up to $10 million - for information leading to the identification or location of ISIS's [IS] new leader Amir Muhammad Sa'id Abdal-Rahma al-Mawla," the department said in a statement. "This represents a doubling of the previous reward offer of up to $5 million announced in August 2019."

The State Department said Al-Mawla succeeded Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi after the latter's killing last year.

"Al-Mawla helped drive and justify the abduction, slaughter, and trafficking of members of Yazidi religious minority groups in northwest Iraq, and he oversees the group's global operations," it said. "Born in Mosul, Iraq, in 1976, al-Mawla was a religious scholar in ISIS's predecessor organization, al-Qaida in Iraq, and steadily rose through the ranks of ISIS to become the deputy emir."

On October 27, the United States announced that al-Baghdadi had been killed in Syria during a special operation undertaken by US troops. President Donald Trump thanked Russia, Turkey, Syria, Iraq and the Syrian Kurds for their assistance in the operation to eliminate the terror group leader.