US Doubts China Can Supply Russia With Complex Semiconductors - Deputy Treasury Secretary

Umer Jamshaid Published March 04, 2022 | 12:10 AM

US Doubts China Can Supply Russia With Complex Semiconductors - Deputy Treasury Secretary

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) The United States is doubtful that China can supply Russia with most complex semiconductors, Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said on Thursday.

"There are a number of things that Russia needs that China can't give them because they don't have them.

For example, when you look at the most complex chips, when I am talking about chips, I am talking about semi-conductors. You don't have those in China today," Adeyemo said. "They only exist in the United States and they exist with our allies."

