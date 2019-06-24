US Doubts Iran Will Ensure Financial Transparency for INSTEX Transactions - Envoy

US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook expressed the doubt that the Iranian government would be able to ensure financial transparency necessary for transactions via the Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges (INSTEX) mechanism, reaffirming Washington's belief that the mechanism would be used by Tehran for "illicit purposes

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook expressed the doubt that the Iranian government would be able to ensure financial transparency necessary for transactions via the Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges (INSTEX) mechanism, reaffirming Washington's belief that the mechanism would be used by Tehran for "illicit purposes.

"[We find it] very doubtful that Iran is ever going to be able to put in place the financial transparency measures that would enable to actually conduct transactions. But Secretary [of State Mike Pompeo] made it clear that we have reason to believe that it would only be used for illicit purposes, and our sanctions regime has made exceptions for humanitarian purposes, for food, for medicine, for agricultural products, medical devises," Hook told a telephonic press briefing.