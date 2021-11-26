US Dow Drops 800 Points, Or More Than 2% On New COVID-19 Variant Fears
Sumaira FH 37 seconds ago Fri 26th November 2021 | 08:00 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2021) The Dow Jones industrial average on Friday plunged at open by about 800 points or 2.2 percent amid concerns over a newly detected variant of COVID-19.
The sell-off comes after the discovery of the new COVID-19 variant, known as B.1.1.529 in southern Africa, which has more mutations to the "spike protein" than past variants, meaning that it could hamper the body's immune response and spread more easily.