US Downed 8 Drones Off Yemen, Hit 4 On Ground Friday
Umer Jamshaid Published February 04, 2024 | 02:00 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) American forces shot down eight drones near Yemen and destroyed four more on the ground, the US military said Saturday, announcing a series of incidents that took place the previous day.
The strikes and shootdowns in and around Yemen came as American forces launched a wave of air raids on Iran-linked targets in Iraq and Syria in retaliation for an attack that killed three US troops last weekend.
A US Navy destroyer shot down one drone Friday morning while F/A-18 warplanes and another ship downed seven later in the day, and American forces destroyed four more before they could be launched, the Central Command (CENTCOM) said on social media.
CENTCOM said the four drones destroyed on the ground belonged to Yemen's Huthi rebels, but did not identify a country or group linked to those that were shot out of the air.
It said no injuries or damage were reported from the drones downed over open water.
"These actions will protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for US Navy vessels and merchant vessels," CENTCOM said.
The Huthis began targeting Red Sea shipping in November, saying they were hitting Israel-linked vessels in support of Palestinians in Gaza, which has been ravaged by the Israel-Hamas war.
US and UK forces have responded with strikes against the Huthis, who have since declared American and British interests to be legitimate targets as well.
In addition to strikes against the Huthis, the United States set up a multinational naval task force aimed at protecting shipping on the transit route, which carries up to 12 percent of global trade.
