WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) The United States' Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced on Tuesday its conclusion that Mexico does not meet international aviation safety standards, thereby barring carriers from the country from opening new services and routes in the United States

"The Government of Mexico does not meet International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) safety standards," FAA, a unit within the Department of Transportation, said in a statement.

While the new rating allows Mexican carriers to continue existing service to the United States, "it prohibits any new service and routes", the FAA said.

"US airlines will no longer be able to market and sell tickets with their Names and designator codes on Mexican-operated flights," it said. "The FAA will increase its scrutiny of Mexican airline flights to the United States."

During its reassessment of Mexico's Agencia Federal de Aviacion Civil (AFAC) from October 2020 to February 2021, the FAA identified several areas of non-compliance with minimum ICAO safety standards, assigning it a Category 2 rating.

Such a rating means that a country's laws or regulations lack the necessary requirements to oversee its carriers in accordance with minimum international safety standards, or the civil aviation authority is lacking in one or more areas such as technical expertise, trained personnel, record-keeping, inspection procedures, or resolution of safety concerns.

"Both AFAC and FAA share a commitment to civil aviation safety," the FAA said. "Sustained progress can help AFAC regain Category 1."

The downgrade was not the first by the FAA of Mexico's air safety rating. In 2010, the agency did the same on suspected shortcomings within Mexico's civil aviation authority, before restoring the country's top rating about four months later.