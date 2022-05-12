US Draft Guidance Bans Sharing Intel Ukraine Could Use to Attack Russian Leaders - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2022) The United States drafted guidance that would prohibit sharing intelligence with Kiev that could help Ukraine attack Russian leaders or other targets outside Ukraine's borders, The Washington Post reported citing officials.

The prohibition, however, does not extend to Russian military officers, the report said on Wednesday. The US also wants to prevent become a party to attacks that Ukraine might launch inside Russia, the report added.