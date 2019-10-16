(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) US lawmakers introduced a joint resolution on Wednesday opposing the decisions of President Donald Trump on northern Syria amid the Turkish incursion, Congressmen Eliot Engel, Michael McCaul, Bob Menendez and Todd Young said in a joint statement.

"The resolution calls on the White House to put forward a plan to defeat an ISIS resurgence; expresses strong support for Syrian Kurdish forces, recognizing their commitment and sacrifices in the fight against ISIS; calls on Turkey to immediately cease its disastrous military action in Northeast Syria; and calls on the US to stand with Syrian Kurdish communities impacted by violence," the statement said.