US Draft Joint Resolution Opposes Trump's Decisions In Northern Syria - Lawmakers

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 06:43 PM

US Draft Joint Resolution Opposes Trump's Decisions in Northern Syria - Lawmakers

US lawmakers introduced a joint resolution on Wednesday opposing the decisions of President Donald Trump on northern Syria amid the Turkish incursion, Congressmen Eliot Engel, Michael McCaul, Bob Menendez and Todd Young said in a joint statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) US lawmakers introduced a joint resolution on Wednesday opposing the decisions of President Donald Trump on northern Syria amid the Turkish incursion, Congressmen Eliot Engel, Michael McCaul, Bob Menendez and Todd Young said in a joint statement.

"The resolution calls on the White House to put forward a plan to defeat an ISIS resurgence; expresses strong support for Syrian Kurdish forces, recognizing their commitment and sacrifices in the fight against ISIS; calls on Turkey to immediately cease its disastrous military action in Northeast Syria; and calls on the US to stand with Syrian Kurdish communities impacted by violence," the statement said.

