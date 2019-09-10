UrduPoint.com
US Dragging Out Formation Of Safe Zone In Syria - Turkish Foreign Minister

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 10th September 2019 | 03:00 PM

US Dragging Out Formation of Safe Zone in Syria - Turkish Foreign Minister

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu accused the United States of delaying talks on formation of a safe zone in northeastern Syria.

"Since we started negotiations, the first step was made with the United States - the creation of a coordination center [on the safe zone]... We see that they started dragging it out again," Cavusoglu told reporters.

