US Dragging Out Formation of Safe Zone in Syria - Turkish Foreign Minister

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu accused the United States of delaying talks on formation of a safe zone in northeastern Syria.

"Since we started negotiations, the first step was made with the United States - the creation of a coordination center [on the safe zone]... We see that they started dragging it out again," Cavusoglu told reporters.