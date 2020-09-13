UrduPoint.com
US Drama 'Nomadland' Awarded Golden Lion For Best Film At Venice Film Festival

US Drama 'Nomadland' Awarded Golden Lion for Best Film at Venice Film Festival

VENICE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2020) The Golden Lion award, the Venice Film Festival's most important prize for the best film, was given to US road movie "Nomadland," directed by Chloe Zhao, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The 77th Venice Film Festival was held on the Lido island on Saturday, with the jury presided by Hollywood female star Cate Blanchett.

The Silver Lion prize for the best directorship was awarded to Japanese director Kiyoshi Kurosawa for his historical drama "Wife of a Spy."

The Grand Jury Prize, considered the festival's third most important, was awarded to Mexican film "New Order," directed by Michel Franco.

More Stories From World

