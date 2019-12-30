US Drone Attacks in Iraq Leave 19 Fighters Killed, 35 Injured - Iraqi Paramilitary Forces

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2019) The death toll from the drone attacks of the United States against Kata'ib Hezbollah militia in Iraq stands at 19, with 35 people injured, the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces, also known as Hashd al-Shaabi, said in a statement on Monday.

On Sunday, the US Department of Defense said it had carried out "defensive strikes" against five Kata'ib Hezbollah facilities in Iraq and Syria in retaliation for the group's recent attack on a US base near the northern Iraqi city of Kirkuk that left one US soldier killed and four others injured.

"The attacks on the 35th and 36th brigades left 19 people killed and 35 others injured," the statement read.

Kata'ib Hezbollah, not to be confused with the Hezbollah group of Lebanon, is a paramilitary force with Shia ideology established in 2007 and operating under the Hashd al-Shaabi umbrella. Washington designates them as terrorists.