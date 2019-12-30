UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Drone Attacks In Iraq Leave 19 Fighters Killed, 35 Injured - Iraqi Paramilitary Forces

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 03:10 AM

US Drone Attacks in Iraq Leave 19 Fighters Killed, 35 Injured - Iraqi Paramilitary Forces

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2019) The death toll from the drone attacks of the United States against Kata'ib Hezbollah militia in Iraq stands at 19, with 35 people injured, the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces, also known as Hashd al-Shaabi, said in a statement on Monday.

On Sunday, the US Department of Defense said it had carried out "defensive strikes" against five Kata'ib Hezbollah facilities in Iraq and Syria in retaliation for the group's recent attack on a US base near the northern Iraqi city of Kirkuk that left one US soldier killed and four others injured.

"The attacks on the 35th and 36th brigades left 19 people killed and 35 others injured," the statement read.

Kata'ib Hezbollah, not to be confused with the Hezbollah group of Lebanon, is a paramilitary force with Shia ideology established in 2007 and operating under the Hashd al-Shaabi umbrella. Washington designates them as terrorists.

Related Topics

Drone Injured Attack Syria Washington Iraq Kirkuk United States Lebanon Sunday From

Recent Stories

UAE condemns attempted attack by terrorist in Damm ..

2 hours ago

Khalid bin Zayed praises UAE Cabinet’s adoption ..

4 hours ago

Etihad Credit Insurance to support Ducab’s expan ..

6 hours ago

Sharjah Chamber holds 9th meeting for 2019

7 hours ago

Terror attack thwarted: Saudi State Security

8 hours ago

ADJD observing Uzbekistan parliamentary elections

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.