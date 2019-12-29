(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2019) The US drone attacks on Sunday have killed and injured a number of operatives of Iraqi Shia paramilitary group Kata'ib Hezbollah, media reported.

The US Department of Defense announced on Sunday that it had carried out drone attacks against five Kata'ib Hezbollah bases in Iraq and Syria in response to the group's recent rocket attack on US base near Kirkuk that resulted in the death of one US national and the injuries of four.

The number of deaths is fluctuating among different sources, with Shia umbrella organization Popular Mobilization Forces (Hashd al-Shaabi) announcing two dead while Al-Arabiya news outlet placed the number of victims in the "dozens."