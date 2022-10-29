US Drone Engaged in Reconnaissance Near Crimea for Several Hours

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2022) The US reconnaissance drone Northrop Grumman RQ-4B Global Hawk, which took off from an air base on the Italian island of Sicily, circled on Saturday for several hours at an altitude of 17 kilometers (55,800 feet) over the neutral waters of the Black Sea near Crimea, according to Flightradar24.

Earlier in the day, the governor of the Crimean city of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, said that ships of the Black Sea Fleet and air defense were repelling an attack by drones in the waters of the Sevastopol Bay.

Later he said that this attack was the most massive drone attack on the city of all time.

The reconnaissance drone took off from the Catania airfield at 05.44 Moscow time (02:44 GMT). It gained an altitude of more than 15 kilometers and proceeded through the airspace of Greece and Bulgaria to the Black Sea.

According to the service, the aircraft belongs to the US air force and has registration number 11-2046.