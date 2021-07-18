UrduPoint.com
US Drone Hits Food Transport In Eastern Syria - State Media

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 37 seconds ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 03:40 PM

US Drone Hits Food Transport in Eastern Syria - State Media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2021) An US drone fired a missile at a truck carrying food in the eastern Syrian border town of Al-Bukamal, destroying the load, Syrian state media said on Sunday.

The SANA news agency reported that no one was hurt.

US-backed rebels remain in control of northeastern parts of Syria, rich in oil and natural gas. The Syrian government, which has reclaimed much of the land since the 2011 war broke, accuses US forces of plundering.

