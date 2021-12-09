UrduPoint.com

US Drone Maker Adds Firepower, Short Takeoff-Landing Ability To Latest Model

Mojave, an upgraded combat drone unveiled on Thursday, will provide forward-based forces with bigger payloads, as well as the ability to takeoff and land on improvised and shorter runways than previous models, the developer General Atomics said

"Mojave provides options for forward-basing operations without the need for typical airport runways or infrastructure. It can land and takeoff from unimproved surfaces while also retaining significant advantages in endurance and persistence over manned aircraft," General Atomics said in a press release.

The aircraft was designed so weapons can be quickly loaded in austere sites located close to the conflict zone, the release said.

Mojave is based on the avionics and flight control systems of MQ-9 Reaper and MQ-1C Gray Eagle-ER but is focused on short-takeoff and landing (STOL) capabilities and increased firepower. It features enlarged wings with high-lift devices, and a 450-HP turboprop engine, the release added.

With a payload capacity of 3,600 Pounds, Mojave can carry up to 16 Hellfire or equivalent missiles. The drone features a sensor suite including Electro-optical/Infrared (EO/IR), Synthetic Aperture Radar/Ground Moving Target Indicator (SAR/GMTI) and Signal Intelligence (SIGINT) to support land or maritime missions, according to the release.

