US Drone Maker Settles Export Control Violations With $1Mln Fine - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2019) The US unmanned aircraft producer AeroVironment agreed to pay $1 million to settle charges of illegally exporting military equipment and data, the Department of State said in a press release.

"The settlement demonstrates the Department's role in strengthening US industry by protecting US-origin defense articles, including technical data from unauthorized exports," the release said on Wednesday. "The settlement also highlights the importance of obtaining appropriate authorization from the Department for exporting controlled articles as well as maintaining proper records of such exports.

"

The State Department said under the terms of a 24-month Consent Agreement, AeroVironment will pay a civil penalty of $1 million and hire an outside auditor to examine the company's export-compliance procedures.

The State Department agreed to suspend $500,000 of a fine provided the money is used for Department-approved remedial measures to prevent future violations of US export control laws, the release said.

The State Department did not identify in the release the equipment and data exported nor did it disclose the countries involved in the violations.