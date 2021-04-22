UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Drone Scouts Crimean Borders Ahead Of Russian Military Drills - Flight Radar

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 01:34 PM

US Drone Scouts Crimean Borders Ahead of Russian Military Drills - Flight Radar

The United States strategic drone Global Hawk carried out a reconnaissance mission near the borders of Crimea ahead of the Russian military drills on the peninsula, according to the Flight Radar aircraft tracking service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) The United States strategic drone Global Hawk carried out a reconnaissance mission near the borders of Crimea ahead of the Russian military drills on the peninsula, according to the Flight Radar aircraft tracking service.

The US unmanned aerial vehicle flew over the Black Sea near Crimea at the height of about 16 kilometers (9.9 miles).

Earlier on Thursday, the Russian defense ministry announced that Crimean test site "Opuk" will host the main stage of military exercises of the South Military District and Airborne units as part of the combat preparedness training for the winter period.

Related Topics

Drone Russia Vehicle United States SITE

Recent Stories

Myanmar Military Will Not Let Country Turn Into 'S ..

1 minute ago

Le Drian Believes Russia Plans No Military Operati ..

1 minute ago

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

1 minute ago

Myanmar Military Gov't Spokesman Says Ongoing Prot ..

1 minute ago

Fiji reports eight new COVID-19 cases

8 minutes ago

Myanmar's Military Came to Power to Save Democracy ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.