US Drone Scouts Crimean Borders Ahead of Russian Military Drills - Flight Radar

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) The United States strategic drone Global Hawk carried out a reconnaissance mission near the borders of Crimea ahead of the Russian military drills on the peninsula, according to the Flight Radar aircraft tracking service.

The US unmanned aerial vehicle flew over the Black Sea near Crimea at the height of about 16 kilometers (9.9 miles).

Earlier on Thursday, the Russian defense ministry announced that Crimean test site "Opuk" will host the main stage of military exercises of the South Military District and Airborne units as part of the combat preparedness training for the winter period.