UrduPoint.com

US Drone Strike In Kabul Killed Afghan Who Worked For American Aid Group - Reports

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 02:40 AM

US Drone Strike in Kabul Killed Afghan Who Worked for American Aid Group - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2021) The US drone strike against an alleged Islamic State-Khorasan (banned in Russia) target in Kabul last month killed an Afghan who worked for a US aid group, the New York Times reported citing video evidence and interviews it conducted with the individual's coworkers and relatives.

The report on Friday identified the target of the US drone strike as Zemari Ahmadi, an electrical engineer for the US non-governmental organization Nutrition and education International.

The US military may have mistakenly thought Ahmadi's vehicle contained a bomb that would be used against American troops at the Kabul international airport after he was scene loading water containers for his home. Although the US military claims only three civilians were killed in the attack, the investigation found that ten members of Ahmadi's family, including seven children, were killed in the strike.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Afghanistan Kabul Education Water Russia Vehicle New York May Family Airport

Recent Stories

Shibli Faraz rejects opposition's objections on EV ..

Shibli Faraz rejects opposition's objections on EVMs usage

2 hours ago
 254 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in capital: NCOC ..

254 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in capital: NCOC

2 hours ago
 NASA Briefly Evacuates Kennedy Space Center Buildi ..

NASA Briefly Evacuates Kennedy Space Center Building After Telephone Threat - Sp ..

2 hours ago
 Afghan Special Forces Commando Arrested in Manches ..

Afghan Special Forces Commando Arrested in Manchester Hotel - Reports

2 hours ago
 UK simplifies lorry driver test as shortages bite

UK simplifies lorry driver test as shortages bite

2 hours ago
 Balochistan Ombudsman Nazar Baloch paid fines of f ..

Balochistan Ombudsman Nazar Baloch paid fines of four prisoners in Gadani jail

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.