US Drone Strike Kills 4 Taliban Members In Eastern Afghanistan - Source

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 05th January 2020 | 07:40 AM

US Drone Strike Kills 4 Taliban Members in Eastern Afghanistan - Source

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2020) Four members of the Taliban were killed and several others were injured by a US drone strike in the Nangarhar province in eastern Afghanistan, a local source told Sputnik.

The attack took place early on Saturday in the Tangi Ahmedkhail area of the Wazer district, according to the source.

Neither provincial or central authorities, nor the Taliban have immediately commented on the issue.

