US Drops Charges Against Activists Arrested Inside Venezuela Embassy - Advocacy Group
Muhammad Irfan 53 seconds ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 04:10 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) The US authorities have dropped charges against activists who were arrested inside the Venezuela Embassy in Washington, the CODEPINK advocacy group said in a statement.
"Charges against four members of the Embassy Protection Collective were formally dropped today, over a year after they were first arrested for protecting the Venezuelan Embassy in [Washington,] DC," the statement said on Wednesday.