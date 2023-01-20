US Drops Charges Against NYPD Officer Accused of Working as Chinese Agent - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2023) The United States is dropping charges against a naturalized citizen from China whom prosecutors accused of acting as an agent of Beijing while working for the New York City Police Department (NYPD), CNN said in a report.

Last week, Federal prosecutors filed a motion to dismiss the charges against Baimadajie Angwang more than two years after arresting him for allegedly acting as a foreign agent for China.

"The decision about this motion was based upon an assessment of all the evidence and information that is now available to the government, including information developed subsequent to the charges," Assistant US Attorney Matt Haggans reportedly said during a court hearing Thursday.

Prosecutors did not share the new information that led to the dismissal of charges with the defense team, Angwang's attorney, John Carman, told reporters after the hearing.

Angwang, an ethnic Tibetan and naturalized US citizen, began work with the NYPD in 2016 in its community affairs unit, the report said. Prosecutors initially alleged that Angwang acted at the direction of Chinese officials to report on the activities of Tibetans in the New York City area.

It is unclear at this time whether Angwang will resume work with the NYPD, Carman said. Angwang is considering filing a wrongful prosecution lawsuit as well, Carman added.

Angwang thanked all those who trusted and believed in him throughout the ordeal during an appearance outside the courthouse following the hearing, the report said.

Following Angwang's arrest, the Chinese Foreign Ministry denied any connection to the police officer and claimed the allegations against him were "fabricated" and "full of speculation."