US drops key obstacle to global digital tax: Treasury

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told her G20 colleagues Friday that Washington is dropping a push for a controversial provision in a global digital tax, opening the door to an agreement.

The administration of former president Donald Trump had insisted on a so-called safe harbor clause in the OECD tax that effectively would have allowed big tech companies to comply voluntarily, blocking progress on a deal.

Yellen announced at the G20 finance ministers meeting that US officials "will engage robustly" in the talks and "is no longer advocating for 'safe harbor' implementation of Pillar 1," a Treasury official told AFP.