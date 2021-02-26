UrduPoint.com
US Drops Key Obstacle To Global Digital Tax: Treasury

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 10:14 PM

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told her G20 colleagues Friday that Washington is dropping a push for a controversial provision in a global digital tax, opening the door to an agreement

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told her G20 colleagues Friday that Washington is dropping a push for a controversial provision in a global digital tax, opening the door to an agreement.

The administration of former president Donald Trump had insisted on a so-called safe harbor clause in the OECD tax that effectively would have allowed big tech companies to comply voluntarily, blocking progress on a deal.

Yellen announced at the G20 finance ministers meeting that US officials "will engage robustly" in the talks and "is no longer advocating for 'safe harbor' implementation of Pillar 1," a Treasury official told AFP.

