US Drug Agency Authorizes Emergency Use of Remdesivir for COVID-19 Treatment

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2020) The US food and Drug Administration has provided emergency use authorization of the drug Remdesivir for treatment of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) patients, FDA head Stephen Hahn announced on Friday.

"We authorized Gilead's application for emergency use authorization for the use of Remdesivir in hospitalized patients," Hahn said at the White House.