US Drug Agency Proposes 53% Cut in Opioid Manufacturing While Boosting Marijuana One Third

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) Production of opioids would be reduced by more than 50 percent and marijuana grown for research would increase by one third under a proposal released by the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) on Wednesday.

"DEA proposes to reduce the amount of fentanyl produced by 31 percent, hydrocodone by 19 percent, hydromorphone by 25 percent, oxycodone by nine percent and oxymorphone by 55 percent," DEA said in a press release. "Combined with morphine, the proposed quota would be a 53 percent decrease in the amount of allowable production of these opioids since 2016."

DEA is also proposing an increase in marijuana grown for research by a third over 2019's level, from 2,450 kilograms to 3,200 kilograms, which is almost triple what was legally grown in 2018, the release said.

Medical researchers have long blamed sketchy science on medical marijuana to a limited supply and the poor quality of legally grown cannabis, especially with potent strains of the weed available from dispensaries in many US states.

The cutback in opioid production by US drug-makers comes in response to a recent law requiring the DEA to estimate the amount of black market diversion that occurs and make appropriate quota reductions, the release said.

The estimates are included in a the proposal, which is to be published in the Federal Register on Thursday, the release added.

The National Center for Health Statistics estimates there were 68,557 drug overdose deaths in 2018, of which an estimated 47,590 involved opioids, and 31,897 involved synthetic opioids, such as fentanyl.