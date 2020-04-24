US Drug Agency Warns Against Routine Use Of Chloroquine To Treat COVID-19 - Statement
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 11:40 PM
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday warned doctors in a press release against using two drugs previously touted by President Donald Trump - chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine - to treat coronavirus (COVID-19) patiens outside clinical trials due to potential side effects, including irregular heart rhythms, as well as and a lack of scientific evidence showing the drugs effective
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) The food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday warned doctors in a press release against using two drugs previously touted by President Donald Trump - chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine - to treat coronavirus (COVID-19) patiens outside clinical trials due to potential side effects, including irregular heart rhythms, as well as and a lack of scientific evidence showing the drugs effective.
"The FDA is aware of reports of serious heart rhythm problems in patients with COVID-19 treated with hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine, often in combination with azithromycin and other QT [cardiac electrical impulse] prolonging medicines," the release said.
The release pointed out that the risks to the heart can be life-threatening.
"We are warning the public that hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine, either alone or combined with azithromycin, when used for COVID-19 should be limited to clinical trial settings or for treating certain hospitalized patients under the EUA [emergency use authorization]," the release said.
Although Trump earlier called the use of both drugs a potential "game changer" in the battle against COVID-19, his attention has since shifted to other possible countermeasures, including intravenous injections of unspecified chemicals to kill the virus in a patient's bloodstream.
Clinical studies conducted in China and France have concluded that hydroxicloroquine used in combination with azithromycin and zinc can be used to treat COVID-19 patients.