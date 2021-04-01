UrduPoint.com
US Drug Maker Price Gouges Consumers With Medicine Made With Gov't. Funds - Lawmakers

Thu 01st April 2021 | 08:54 PM

The anti-viral drug Remdesivir, developed with $162 million in government subsidies and priced at $3,120, reflects a common practice by drug companies of using federally funded research to rip off consumers, Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney and Senator Debbie Stabenow charged on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) The anti-viral drug Remdesivir, developed with $162 million in government subsidies and priced at $3,120, reflects a common practice by drug companies of using federally funded research to rip off consumers, Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney and Senator Debbie Stabenow charged on Thursday.

The lawmakers based their charges on a report by the General Accountability Office (GAO) earlier in the week that detailed government subsidies paid to the drug company Gilead Sciences and prices the company charges for a five-day treatment with Remdesivir, the first drug granted emergency use authorization to treat COVID-19.

"The GAO's report on Remdesivir is unfortunately just the latest example of a drug company charging an unconscionable price for a drug developed with millions in taxpayer-funded research," Maloney, who is chair of the US House Oversight Committee, said in a joint press release.

Stabenow said the report "exposes how the American people are being ripped off by drug companies," that use taxpayer funds to develop lifesaving drugs.

Stabenow and the late Congressman Elijah Commings, Maloney's predecessor as chair of the Oversight Committee, requested the GAO report following reports in 2019 that Gilead had infringed on government-owned intellectual property relevant to the company's HIV prevention drug Truvada.

