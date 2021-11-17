US Drug Overdose Deaths Hit 'Tragic Milestone,' 100,000 Lives Lost in Single Year - Biden

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) President Joe Biden on Wednesday pledged to continue battling the US drug overdose epidemic by strengthening prevention and treatment, while disclosing the latest data showing over 100,000 lives lost to overdoses in the 12-month-period ending in April 2021.

"Today, new data reveal that our nation has reached a tragic milestone: more than 100,000 lives were lost to the overdose epidemic from April of last year to April of this year. As we continue to make strides to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic, we cannot overlook this epidemic of loss, which has touched families and communities across the country," Biden said in a press release.

Biden said his administration is committed to strengthening prevention, promoting harm reduction, expanding treatment, and supporting people in recovery, as well as reducing the supply of harmful substances.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) projects 100,306 overdose deaths in the year ending in April based on incomplete data, a 38 percent increase from 72,750 fatalities in the pre-coronavirus pandemic 12-month period ending in January 2020.