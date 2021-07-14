US Drug Overdose Deaths Set Record, Top 93,000 in 2020 - Health Dept.

More than 93,000 Americans died from drug overdoses in 2020, the highest toll ever recorded, according to provisional data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) More than 93,000 Americans died from drug overdoses in 2020, the highest toll ever recorded, according to provisional data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Wednesday.

For the 12 month period ending in December 2020, actual overdose deaths reported were 92,183 with the "predicted number of deaths" of 93,331 - the latter estimate including fatalities still being investigated, the CDC said in a report.

This is the highest number of overdose deaths ever recorded in a 12-month period, and the largest increase since at least 1999, Nora Volkow, director of the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), said in a statement as cited by US media.

Overdose deaths rose 29.4 percent from 2019, the year preceding the coronavirus pandemic, the report said.