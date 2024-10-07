Open Menu

US Duo Win Medicine Nobel For Gene Regulation Discovery

Faizan Hashmi Published October 07, 2024 | 03:20 PM

US duo win medicine Nobel for gene regulation discovery

Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) US duo Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun won the Nobel Prize in Medicine on Monday for their discovery of microRNA and its role in how genes are regulated.

Understanding the regulation of gene activity has been an important goal for decades, the jury said.

If gene regulation goes awry, it can lead to serious diseases such as cancer, diabetes, or autoimmunity.

"Their groundbreaking discovery revealed a completely new principle of gene regulation that turned out to be essential for multicellular organisms, including humans," the jury said.

Collaborating but working separately, the pair conducted research on a 1 millimeter roundworm, C. elegans, to determine why cell mutations occurred and when.

Their groundbreaking findings -- gene regulation, which allows each cell to select only relevant instructions -- was published in two articles in 1993.

Ambros, 70, is a professor at the University of Massachusetts Medical school while Ruvkun, 72, is a professor at Harvard Medical School.

The pair will receive their prize, consisting of a diploma, a gold medal and a $1 million cheque, from King Carl XVI Gustaf at a formal ceremony in Stockholm on December 10, the anniversary of the 1896 death of scientist Alfred Nobel who created the prizes in his last will and testament.

Last year, the medicine prize went to Katalin Kariko and Drew Weissman for work on messenger RNA (mRNA) technology that paved the way for Covid-19 vaccines.

Related Topics

Technology Stockholm Lead Gary December Gold Cancer From Million

Recent Stories

Singer Agha Ali confirms divorce with actress Hina ..

Singer Agha Ali confirms divorce with actress Hina Altaf

10 minutes ago
 PSX makes good start with 84,000-point mark on fir ..

PSX makes good start with 84,000-point mark on first day of trading week

25 minutes ago
 Suicide bomber targeted Chinese in Karachi: Initia ..

Suicide bomber targeted Chinese in Karachi: Initial report

41 minutes ago
 Closing Ceremony Of 10th CNS Amateur Net Shield Go ..

Closing Ceremony Of 10th CNS Amateur Net Shield Golf Tournament 2024 Held in Lah ..

56 minutes ago
 Experience Innovation First: Pre-book the vivo V40 ..

Experience Innovation First: Pre-book the vivo V40 5G in Pakistan Now!

1 hour ago
 Capture all the Unfiltered Moments with Clarity on ..

Capture all the Unfiltered Moments with Clarity on ZERO 40

1 hour ago
Palestine Solidarity Day being observed today

Palestine Solidarity Day being observed today

2 hours ago
 Achieving long-term Success in public relief proje ..

Achieving long-term Success in public relief projects: A strategic approach

2 hours ago
 Pakistan says responsible for attack on Chinese in ..

Pakistan says responsible for attack on Chinese in Karachi will be brought to ju ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan opt to bat first after winning toss again ..

Pakistan opt to bat first after winning toss against England

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 October 2024

7 hours ago

More Stories From World