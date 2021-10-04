UrduPoint.com

US Duo Win Nobel For Work On Temperature And Touch

Stockholm, Oct 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :US scientists David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian on Monday won the Nobel Medicine prize for discoveries on receptors for temperature and touch, the jury said.

"The groundbreaking discoveries... by this year's Nobel Prize laureates have allowed us to understand how heat, cold and mechanical force can initiate the nerve impulses that allow us to perceive and adapt to the world," the Nobel jury said.

Their research is being used to develop treatments for a wide range of diseases and conditions, including chronic pain.

Our ability to sense heat, cold and touch is essential for survival, the Nobel Committee explained, and underpins our interaction with the world around us.

"In our daily lives we take these sensations for granted, but how are nerve impulses initiated so that temperature and pressure can be perceived? This question has been solved by this year's Nobel Prize laureates," the jury said.

Prior to their discoveries, "our understanding of how the nervous system senses and interprets our environment still contained a fundamental unsolved question: how are temperature and mechanical stimuli converted into electrical impulses in the nervous system".

Julius, 65, was recognised for his research using capsaicin -- a compound from chili peppers that induces a burning sensation -- to identify which nerve sensors in the skin respond to heat.

Patapoutian's pioneering discovery was identifying the class of nerve sensors that respond to touch.

