UrduPoint.com

US Duo Win Nobel Medicine Prize

Faizan Hashmi 44 seconds ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 03:34 PM

US duo win Nobel Medicine Prize

US scientists David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian on Monday won the Nobel Medicine Prize for discoveries on receptors for temperature and touch, the jury said

Stockholm, Oct 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :US scientists David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian on Monday won the Nobel Medicine prize for discoveries on receptors for temperature and touch, the jury said.

"The groundbreaking discoveries... by this year's Nobel Prize laureates have allowed us to understand how heat, cold and mechanical force can initiate the nerve impulses that allow us to perceive and adapt to the world," the Nobel jury said.

Related Topics

World David

Recent Stories

Tanzania to boost coffee production

Tanzania to boost coffee production

41 seconds ago
 UK records another 30,439 corona-virus cases

UK records another 30,439 corona-virus cases

42 seconds ago
 Turkish red crescent dispatches 33 tons of food ai ..

Turkish red crescent dispatches 33 tons of food aid to Afghanistan

47 seconds ago
 President seeks media's role in spreading awarenes ..

President seeks media's role in spreading awareness on breast cancer

4 minutes ago
 China's service trade up 9.4 pct in Jan.-Aug

China's service trade up 9.4 pct in Jan.-Aug

4 minutes ago
 Beijing Games organisers admit 'great pressure' ov ..

Beijing Games organisers admit 'great pressure' over Covid

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.