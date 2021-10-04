US duo win Nobel Medicine Prize

US scientists David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian on Monday won the Nobel Medicine Prize for discoveries on receptors for temperature and touch, the jury said

Stockholm, Oct 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :US scientists David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian on Monday won the Nobel Medicine prize for discoveries on receptors for temperature and touch, the jury said.

"The groundbreaking discoveries... by this year's Nobel Prize laureates have allowed us to understand how heat, cold and mechanical force can initiate the nerve impulses that allow us to perceive and adapt to the world," the Nobel jury said.