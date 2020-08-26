UrduPoint.com
US Durable Goods Order Up 11.2% In July - Census Bureau

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 07:05 PM

US Durable Goods Order up 11.2% in July - Census Bureau

New orders for manufactured durable goods in the United States rose by 11.2 percent in July, the US Census Bureau reported on Wednesday, beating market expectations by more than twice as much and indicating further economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) New orders for manufactured durable goods in the United States rose by 11.2 percent in July, the US Census Bureau reported on Wednesday, beating market expectations by more than twice as much and indicating further economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

"New orders for manufactured durable goods in July increased $23.2 billion or 11.2 percent to $230.7 billion," the Census Bureau said in a statement. "This increase, up three consecutive months, followed a 7.7 percent June increase."

Analysts polled by US media had expected a growth of 4.3 percent for July's durable goods orders.

Examination of the data released by the Census Bureau showed that durable goods orders in July were largely helped by a surge in automobile bookings, which rose by 22 percent from June.

The data comes on the heels of Tuesday's new home sales in the United States, which jumped almost 14 percent in July from a month earlier.

The US economy shrank at its fastest pace in history in the second quarter of 2020, contracting by 32.9 percent amid widespread lockdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Economic data in recent months have, however, pointed to an encouraging recovery.

