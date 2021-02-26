US, Dutch Top Diplomats Agree to 'Manage' Challenges Posed by Russia, China - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok in a call on Thursday agreed to manage the global challenges posed by Russia, China and Iran, Department of State Spokesperson Ned price said in a readout.

"Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Blok agreed to intensify US-Netherlands cooperation on the basis of shared values to manage key global challenges, including those posed by China, Russia, and Iran," Price said.

Blinken expressed the United States' desire to revitalize and strengthen the US-Netherlands relationship, the readout noted. Blinken and Blok "emphasized the importance of bilateral cooperation in ensuring Transatlantic unity and security," Price said.

Blinken also thanked the Netherlands for hosting the Climate Adaptation Summit and expressed the United States' commitment to combating climate change, the readout added.