US, E3 Must Realize That Negotiations Window Not Open Forever - Iranian Foreign Ministry

Tue 07th December 2021 | 12:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2021) The United States and the European "troika" must realize that the current window of negotiations on the Iranian nuclear program will not be open forever, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said, commenting on the work to restore the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

"I would also like to note that the current window of negotiations will not be open forever. The United States and three European states must realize this. The Islamic Republic of Iran aims to continue active diplomatic efforts to lift illegal American sanctions, but at the same time it has effective tools to neutralize their effect and the Program for Sustainable Economic Development of the country," the minister emphasized in an article for Russian newspaper Kommersant.

