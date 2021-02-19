US, E3 Urge Iran to Avoid Additional Steps to Suspend Nuclear Protocols, Limit IAEA Access

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) The E3 countries and the United States on Thursday issued a joint statement calling on Iran to avoid taking any additional steps aimed at suspending the nuclear protocols and limiting the access of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

"In this context, the E3 and the US called on Iran not to take any additional steps, in particular with respect to the suspension of the Additional Protocol and to impose any limitations on IAEA verification activities in Iran," the statement said. "The E3 and the United States are united in underlining the dangerous nature of a decision to limit IAEA access, and urge Iran to consider the consequences of such grave action, particularly at this time of renewed diplomatic opportunity."