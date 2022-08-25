UrduPoint.com

US Eager To Maintain Anti-Corruption Cooperation With Ukraine - State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 25, 2022 | 10:45 PM

US Eager to Maintain Anti-Corruption Cooperation With Ukraine - State Dept.

The United States is committed to continue to work closely with Ukraine and fight corruption in that country, US State Department Global Anti-Corruption Coordinator Richard Nephew said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2022) The United States is committed to continue to work closely with Ukraine and fight corruption in that country, US State Department Global Anti-Corruption Coordinator Richard Nephew said on Tuesday.

"We intend to continue working very closely with Ukraine and support its anti-corruption activities," Nephew said during a press briefing.

Nephew welcomed Kiev's commitment to address the issue of corruption in Ukraine, noting that this is one of the central topics of cooperation between the two countries.

"The Ukrainians themselves demonstrate this by the appointment of the Special Prosecutor's office and by the efforts that they have made trying to maintain enforcement of anti-corruption legislation authorities," Nephew said.

State Department spokesperson Ned price said in July that the Ukraine's sovereignty and democratic institutions are threatened by internal corruption in addition to the Russian special military operation.

The European Union said in a recent report related to Ukraine's possible accession to the union that Kiev must pursue reforms in the areas of rule of law and anti-corruption.

Related Topics

Corruption Ukraine Russia Threatened European Union Kiev Price United States July

Recent Stories

Spain Mulling Building Gas Pipeline Through Italy ..

Spain Mulling Building Gas Pipeline Through Italy After France's Rejection - Min ..

53 seconds ago
 DC distributes relief material among flood affecte ..

DC distributes relief material among flood affected families in Nawan Killi

54 seconds ago
 Minister visits rain hit areas of Hyderabad

Minister visits rain hit areas of Hyderabad

56 seconds ago
 US Proposals on Iran Nuclear Deal Reflect Israeli ..

US Proposals on Iran Nuclear Deal Reflect Israeli Concerns - Lapid

57 seconds ago
 Dutch Province Bans Farmers From Using Surface Wat ..

Dutch Province Bans Farmers From Using Surface Water Amid Severe Drought - Repor ..

28 minutes ago
 US, China Nearing Deal to Allow Audit Inspection o ..

US, China Nearing Deal to Allow Audit Inspection of NY-Listed Chinese Firms - Re ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.