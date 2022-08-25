US Eager to Maintain Anti-Corruption Cooperation With Ukraine - State Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2022) The United States is committed to continue to work closely with Ukraine and fight corruption in that country, US State Department Global Anti-Corruption Coordinator Richard Nephew said on Tuesday.

"We intend to continue working very closely with Ukraine and support its anti-corruption activities," Nephew said during a press briefing.

Nephew welcomed Kiev's commitment to address the issue of corruption in Ukraine, noting that this is one of the central topics of cooperation between the two countries.

"The Ukrainians themselves demonstrate this by the appointment of the Special Prosecutor's office and by the efforts that they have made trying to maintain enforcement of anti-corruption legislation authorities," Nephew said.

State Department spokesperson Ned price said in July that the Ukraine's sovereignty and democratic institutions are threatened by internal corruption in addition to the Russian special military operation.

The European Union said in a recent report related to Ukraine's possible accession to the union that Kiev must pursue reforms in the areas of rule of law and anti-corruption.