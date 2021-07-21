UrduPoint.com
US Eager To Work With Peru's President-Elect Castillo To Strengthen Relations - Blinken

Wed 21st July 2021 | 12:06 AM

US Eager to Work With Peru's President-Elect Castillo to Strengthen Relations - Blinken

The Biden administration is eager to work with Peru's newly elected President Pedro Castillo to strengthen bilateral relations and build a better future, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) The Biden administration is eager to work with Peru's newly elected President Pedro Castillo to strengthen bilateral relations and build a better future, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday.

"On behalf of the United States, I congratulate the people of Peru for making their voices heard in free and fair presidential and legislative elections," Blinken said. "We are eager to work with President-elect Castillo's administration to strengthen the US-Peru relationship and move our nations toward a better future."

On Monday, Peru's election authority announced the final election results after reviewing claims of electoral fraud by right-wing candidate Keiko Fujimori.

Castillo, a 51-year-old former rural school teacher and union leader, secured 50.1 percent of the vote.

Blinken said the United States commends the many officials, public servants and volunteers whose dedication made the vote and certification possible under challenging conditions.

"We look forward to the successful transfer of power to the new administration on July 28, 2021 - Peru's bicentennial," he said.

The United States and Peru shared interests in democracy, security, mutually beneficial trade and respect for human rights, and cooperation between the two countries had improved public health, livelihoods, security and environmental protections throughout the region, Blinken added.

